All Electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Hits Milestone

It's amazing to see what new technology can bring when it comes to new electric vehicles. Have you heard about the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning? Ford Motor Company is doing there best to keep up with demand.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since the Lightning's global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn. "We're super excited about the demand," Emma Bergg, Ford spokeswoman, told the Free Press on Thursday. "Reservations are getting added all the time."

First of all, everyone knows how popular the Ford F-150 truck is. We see them on Michigan roads all over the mid-Michigan area. I actually test drove one of the F-150 trucks about a year ago and found it to be quite the vehicle.

And now it's time to start thinking about the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Electric vehicles are all the rage these days and now that Ford Motor Company will soon have this new machine ready to rumble, it's no wonder they have 100,000 reservations lined up.

The Detroit Free Press adds:

The automaker accepts $100 refundable reservations to place an order for the 2022 pickup truck that will be built in a new $700 million plant at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn.

This vehicle sounds like it's going to be amazing but I'm not sure I'm ready to make the switch to an all-electric vehicle quite yet. I'm so curious about all the rage behind them.

What I need to do is go to a local car dealership and test drive an electric vehicle so that I can get the feel behind the wheel. Perhaps I will like it so much that I may even purchase the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

