Convention of States Gathers Momentum in Michigan

It's unknown territory in our nation’s history, but an increasing number of citizens and elected leaders say it’s time to use a provision under Article V of the US Constitution to empower states and individuals against what some contend is a Federal government that is out of control. A Convention of States would address several issues of concern. More than 2 million people have signed the petition on line.

State Rep. Matt Hall, of Marshall, has sponsored a resolution, along with 25 colleagues in the legislature, intended to have Michigan join the growing list of states calling for the convention. House Joint Resolution E reads as follows:

“The legislature of the State of Michigan hereby applies to Congress, under the provisions of Article V of the Constitution of the United States, for the calling of a convention of the states limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

On Thursday, Rep. Hall joined other supporters of the Convention of States movement as efforts are made to rein in the size and scope of the federal government by restoring state powers like the framers of the Constitution intended.

Joining Hall for a rally on the steps of the state Capitol building in Lansing was Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler, along with state Representatives Bob Bezotte and Jeff Yaroch.

“This is about concern over the federal overreach we have been seeing. Many people I represent and many people I talk to believe the federal government has gone beyond its constitutional authority in many instances,” Hall said. “The Convention of States is a clear, constitutional way to manage the scope of the federal government and federal spending – while also making impactful changes such as establishing term limits in needed areas.

“It is the most effective way to bring accountability back to hard-working taxpayers and people who expect their elected officials to work in the best interests of the people and communities they represent.”

“After today’s rally, one thing is perfectly clear: the people of Michigan want their state legislature to use its constitutional power to end federal overreach,” Meckler said. “We are honored to have a true champion of the people like Representative Matt Hall to sponsor the Convention of States resolution in Michigan.”

Fifteen other states have already passed the Convention of States resolution. Michigan’s resolution (HJR E) currently is under consideration in the House Elections and Ethics Committee.

40 Terms That Prove Michiganders Have an Accent The Michigan accent is subtle, but there are certain words and phrases that set us apart from other states. We've put together a list of terms that prove Michiganders do in fact have an accent.