A Miracle? All Survive Marshall Explosion But Face Long Recovery

It was miraculous that all occupants made it out of a home that had exploded alive. Even more miraculous is that while many remain critical, all are still alive.

A prayer vigil took place Sunday evening in Marshall for the eight victims of the explosion and fire that rocked the small city early last Monday morning. Many of the victims remain in critical condition and are not out of the woods yet. Each will face a long road to recovery with some never being the same as they were before the fiery blast.

Get our free mobile app

The incident still remains under investigation but initial findings show that a natural gas leak is a likely cause. The home had been under numerous renovations. Investigators say they are unsure if renovations led to the leak or if there is some other yet unknown cause. The home is a total loss. Everyone in the home lost everything.

While the community and family members continue to rally for those injured, the future of the victims remains unknown. Fundraisers have been started to help the victims with mounting medical bills as well as to help them purchase the items that can be replaced.

If you would like to help contribute to the fundraisers started on behalf of the victims, click on the links listed below.

On Monday, April 12, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire in an occupied home at 532 Clinton Street at approximately 1:43 a.m. Monday, April 12.

Upon arrival, the first fire crews found the home fully ablaze with walls blown out and multiple victims who made it outside the home. The victims were transported to Oaklawn Hospital and Bronson Kalamazoo.