Amash For President?

Representative Amash, an independent from the 3rd Congressional District in Michigan is once again mentioning to the public that he may have a desire to become POTUS.

During Monday’s COVID-19 Task Force press conference President Trump was asked who has the authority to re-open the economies of the states that were closed by the Governors. The Governors believe they do and President Trump believes he does. When ABC “News” reporter Johnathon Karl asked the President how he would compel governors to reopen their states' economies during the outbreak, the President responded:

When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's got to be.

He then added:

The authority of the POTUS having to do with the subject we are talking about is total

Was that the first time you read the entire quote? Most mainstream manipulative news organizations only report the first part of the quote and do not include the second part.

In response to that remark Amash tweeted:

Interesting that Amash decided to start this round of ‘maybe I will run maybe I won’t’ with not being totally upfront and honest with people he wants to vote for him. He decided not to include the entire quote but just the part of the quote that suited his political ambition.

If he was to run presumably he would run for the nomination of the Libertarian Party. According to the chairman of the Michigan Libertarian Party, Gregory Stempfle, as of Tuesday, he hadn't spoken directly with Amash about a potential run for president on their party's ticket.

According to an article in the Detroit News Stempfle said that the national Libertarian party’s convention is currently scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Texas and:

If he is serious about it, he should make it public as soon as possible...I think he has a very good chance...He’s not going to be a shoo-in.

Perhaps Amash is serious this time or perhaps not.

Or has he looked at his chances of winning re-election in his district and concluded he has less of a chance to win as he thought he had in the past. So why not say you are thinking of running to be the President of the United States.

Or could it be the publicity it creates when he states time after time that he is considering running for President?

You decide.

I would love to ask him but his office continues to inform me that he is very busy and does not have the time to call into the show. He is too busy even though they have not been in session for quite a while and will not be to at least the end of the month.

What is he doing, perhaps dreaming of being President of the United States? As Aerosmith says "Dream on, dream on, dream on Dream yourself a dream come true".

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595