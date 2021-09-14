Update: FOUND! Woman Reported Missing Is Located and Safe

Update 9/15/2021: The 21-year-old who was reported missing has been located and is safe.

See the original story below

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old Bay City woman who was last seen in Lansing on August 23, 2021.

Friends and family of Amaya Burel are searching for the missing 21-year-old. Amaya is lives in Bay City, Michigan. She was last seen in the Lansing, Michigan area on August 23.

Amaya's friends and family say she has not been in contact since and has not been on her social media accounts.

The photo above and directly below are the most recent images captured of Amaya.

Courtesy of the family of Amaya Burel

Amaya is described as a 21-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. Amaya's family says that her natural hair color is brown but that she had recently dyed it blonde as seen above and below.

Anyone with information on Amaya's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City post at 989-495-5555.

Courtesy of the family of Amaya Burel

This is a developing story. Check back later for further details and updates.