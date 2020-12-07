Americans Use Democratic Party Tactics And Demonstrate Outside Michigan SOS Benson’s Home

Interesting to find out that Democrats do not like it when people demonstrate outside of their homes but have no problem when their supporters demonstrate outside of Republican’s homes. Their supporters even go so far as to threaten the lives of Republican officials and they still stand silent.

The Detroit News is reporting that a couple of dozen people took part in a protest and stood on the sidewalk in front of Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson’s home last Saturday night. Some were using megaphones and shouted:

"Stop the Steal,"

"We want an audit now,"

"Legal votes only"

and "Forensic audit"

The Detroit News reported that Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said state troopers and Detroit police responded to the protest and outside of Benson's home. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said: “he believed there were some individuals openly carrying firearms.” How as a police officer do you “believe” you saw people open carrying firearms? If they are open carrying, then I am pretty sure you can see the firearms. Even the communication arm for the Democratic Party in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press, never mentioned guns at all in their report.

In fact, the Detroit Free Press reported that Lt. Shaw stated:

“There wasn't much to it…I wouldn't even call it a demonstration, it was just a small event and nothing came of it."

One of the demonstrators, Genevieve Peters, who posted the live video, said:

"We are over here in the fricking dead of night, man…We are letting her know that we're not taking this bullshit election, we are not standing down, we are not giving up you are not going to take this election from a man that has earned it completely 100% by a freaking landslide. Let me tell you: This ain't over."

When SOS Benson was asked to comment on the demonstration she stated:

"The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening…They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s chief election officer. But the threats of those gathered weren’t actually aimed at me — or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters.”

Can anyone exactly point out what those threats were? Does Benson actually believe the words “Stop the Steal…We want an audit now...Legal votes only” and "Forensic audit" are threats? She has to be kidding me; I should send her some of the emails I get from her friends and supporters.

She went on to say:

"Through threats of violence, intimidation and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for”

Where was this feigned concern when Biden/Whitmer/Nessel/Benson supporters were rioting, looting, beating up and killing people? I never once heard anyone of them condemn the actions of Black Lives Matter, Antifa or “counter-protestors” when they were going after Republicans on the street, in their businesses and at their homes.

Michigan Attorney General then decided to wade into this and declare herself a hypocrite when she denounced the protest as:

"mob-like behavior" that is "an affront to basic morality and decency."

Nessel and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a joint statement in which they wrote:

"In a civil society, there are many ways to peaceably assemble and demonstrate…Anyone can air legitimate grievances to Secretary Benson’s office through civil and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families at their own homes is not activism…This disturbing behavior masquerading as protest should be called out for what it is and roundly condemned by citizens and public officials alike"

The next day Benson stated that the protest occurred as she and her family had just finished decorating for Christmas. She then stated that she and her 4-year-old son were about to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Any of us who have children would find it very suspect that you would sit down at 10 o’clock at night to watch a movie with our 4-year-old. How about you just leave your children out of your agenda-driven statement.

Do I believe people should demonstrate/protest in front of anyone’s home? That would be a loud NO!

Protest in front of their offices, buildings or the capital.

The problem is these same elected officials who are complaining and whining now were silent when their supporters were doing the same thing many times in front of Republican’s homes.

I am sure the few dozen who did peacefully demonstrate in front of Benson’s home are thinking “turnaround is fair play.”

