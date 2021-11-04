It's a 67 foot Christmas tree. That, by itself, is impressive. And if you look closely at the tree, you realize there are 160 people; singers, to be more specific, on that tree.

The folks in Mona Shores, (Michigan) and the surrounding area know about this annual tradition, the "singing Christmas Tree". But it sure looks like this spectacle would be a treat for anyone. We've all been to Christmas concerts at one time or another but is one that we just might want to see for the visual, not to mention the audio sensory experience.

This year's concert is going to be a little more special because, what's known as "America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree", is back after a year off, due to Covid precautions last year. Understand, this tallest, singing Christmas Tree has been an annual event since 1985. The people behind it estimate that some 3000 students have participated, and expect this year to have some 6,000 people and see a performance.

The Performance Schedule

These Christmas concerts start at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on December 1st, and go for four performances through December 4th. And this year, there will be a special dress rehearsal performance on Tuesday, November 30th at 6:30 pm, that will give people with special needs an opportunity to see this show. Tickets for all the performances are at this link, or by calling the Frauenthal Center box office.

If you're filled with the holiday spirit and don't mind making the drive to Muskegon, tickets go on sale this Saturday, November 6th. This event is usually a sell-out, and the Wednesday night December 1st show is already an added performance.

