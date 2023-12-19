I say this with full sincerity: Michigan is the best state I've ever been in and I'm proud to call it home. I moved here from Alabama a little over a year ago and the Mitten State has surpassed my expectations.

Michigan is a completely different world from where I spent 23 of the first 28 years of my life. Over the past year, I've tried so many new things and, I have to say, most of them are not oversold.

The Great Lakes: Awesome. Detroit: Awesome. Hockey: Awesome.

Vernors: Well.

Get our free mobile app

The funny thing about only being here for a year so far as a stubborn man from the Heart of Dixie (gross, I know) is that I'm still learning new things and determining for myself whether I'm going to follow suit or stick to what I know.

For instance: Y'all, I'm never calling soft drinks pop. It's just not gonna happen. There isn't a logical reason to make the switch. I didn't write the article linked below, but I agree with every word of it.

But, I have seen how incredible some new things are. Take roundabouts for an example. I know some of you guys hate them, but I am sold. They're efficient and easy to learn. They should be everywhere.

With all of that said, Michigan folks are mighty particular about the way things are around here. I've noticed some things over the past year that set you guys into an irrational rage with surprisingly little effort.

Ironically, I agree with some of them at this point.

Below is a list, in no particular order, detailing the things around the state of Michigan that set you guys off. For some of them, I'm in full agreeance. For others, I get a good chuckle out of y'all's absurdity.

An Outsider's List of Things That Make Michiganders Irrationally Angry A year's worth of notes on what ticks Michigan folks off the most. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison