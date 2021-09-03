ArtPrize Will Thrill You in Downtown Grand Rapids Starting September 16th

One of the first Fall 2021 events is the return of ArtPrize to downtown Grand Rapids. The event, which was cancelled by the pandemic last year is back on September 16th and goes through October 3rd. It offers a showcase to artists from all over, in many traditional and non-traditional formats.

There are drawings, sculptures, and other traditional "art", but as you wander through downtown Grand Rapids, you may find a fire-breathing dragon made from metal. Or you may find a displayed bug garden as you approach the Gerald Ford Museum.

“A city that gives itself over to art for three weeks is something to be celebrated. People will find the pieces that speak to them. That’s pretty powerful.” Steve Friess, The New York Times (September 27, 2017)

ArtPrize started in 2009, and is an international event, having awarded now millions in prize money to artists, through grants to support their work and what makes it interesting is the public decides through the ArtPrize website. One thing the ArtPrize website mentions is that one of its purposes it not only give a venue to artists, but to spark "countless conversations about what art is and why it matters".

If you haven't been to ArtPrize, plan on walking around throughout downtown Grand Rapids. There are maps there and online, of where the art is located and it's in a lot of locations, even in lower level bars. But on a beautiful September day, it's worth your time to get there.

ArtPrize 2021 Returns To Downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 16th Photographs of past ArtPrize entries since 2009, in Grand Rapids, Michigan

