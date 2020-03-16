Athens Schools Provide Meals For Students

Athens Area Schools are the latest to provide meals for students during the mandatory school closure. Athens Administrator Joe Huepenbecker sent out the following release on Monday:

"In an effort to ensure students do not go hungry during this extended period of closure, Athens Area Schools will be providing eligible resident students breakfast and lunch in a to-go bag. These meals will be provided free of charge. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, cold breakfast and sandwich-based lunches will be provided at East Leroy Elementary and Athens Jr/Sr High School. Pick-up times will be from 7:30 to 10:30 at AHS at the student parking lot/cafeteria entrance. Pick-up times at the elementary will be from 3:30 to 6:00 at the gym entrance doors by the bus parking lot. On Friday, three days' worth of meals will be provided to carry students through the weekend. The last day for meal pick-up will be on Thursday, April 2. Meals for April 2 to April 5 will be available at this time."