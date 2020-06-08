Attempted Burglary Or Bad Drug Deal?

Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives today are mulling over new information surrounding the fatal shooting outside a Marengo Township home last Monday. Responding deputies were told two men tried to break into the home and were confronted by the homeowner and two relatives. Both intruders were shot, one was killed. One of the homeowner’s relatives was wounded from the back and forth gunshots.

But now, Detectives are learning that scenario might not be so accurate. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports a relative of the two men who went to the home claims they went there as a planned visit …to buy marijuana. The relative claims something went bad and an argument lead to the exchange of gunfire. Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley is not commenting directly on the new report but confirms the case is not closed an all information is being reviewed by department detectives.