Miles for Memories began in 2013 and its purpose is to create solutions for those impacted by dementia through movement, programming, and research. Miles for Memories does a series of interactive events, informational events, and research to educate others and to help dementia patients. They even produce material and come up with fun activities for the youth to be educated on dementia as well.

This weekend, Miles for Memories is bringing another event to Battle Creek, Michigan. at the Kool Family Community Center. This is an free event that's open to the public, but does require that you RSVP before Friday. The RSVP is to hold your seat as seats are limited and to also give a head count for the light refreshments that will be available for those that attend. The Event is from 6-8pm and has a jam packed agenda for the 2 hours allotted. Call (269)979-1412 or visit milesformemories.org for more information or to RSVP.

Special Speakers

There will be two guest speakers attending the event that will share their knowledge and research about dementia with the attendees. They are both doctors and professors at Michigan State University, Dr. Scott counts has a PhD and teaches in the Translational Science and Molecular Medicine department of the College of Human Medicine. While Dr. Graham Atkin has a PhD and teaches within the department of Radiology and Neurology in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Terrific Topics

If you attend the event they will have a plethora of information for you to soak in. They will discuss and explain the partnership between Calhoun County and Michigan State University in research and education. They will also provide details on what's new in the diagnosis and treatment of dementia, community resources for people on the dementia journey, and obviously how you can be helpful and supportive. There will be a recap of the past years events and an overview of what's to come in the rest of 2022.

Keeping Up With The Kids

You're kids are more than welcome to come to this event, but honestly it is encouraged. There will be the unveiling of a coloring book and a puppet show. These are just your basic coloring books and puppet shows that will keep children busy while their parents are at the event, but instead they are full of valuable information. The topic for both the puppet show and the coloring book is dementia and educating children about the disorder.