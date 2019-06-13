Back To Square One; Prosecutors Drop All Flint Water Charges

Newly appointed prosecutors in the Flint water scandal announced Thursday that all charges have been dropped against all eight people previously charged and that a new investigation will begin. No timetable has been announced regarding the new investigation.

Among the eight is former Michigan Health Director Nick Lyon. The case stems from improperly treated water from the Flint River and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Lyon's charges stemmed from how the public was informed of the outbreak.

The Detroit News reports recently appointed Solicitor General Fadwa

Hammoud said she and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who is assisting in the review of the Flint prosecutions, have discovered new "persons of interest" in a 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint region that killed at least 12 and sickened another 79 individuals. - Detroit News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Thursday,