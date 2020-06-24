Bagged Salad Sold at Aldi Being Recalled due to Parasite

Several people across the Midwest have gotten sick and it's all being traced back to a salad.

The FDA and the CDC have an ongoing investigation regarding an outbreak of Cyclospora, a tiny parasite that can only be seen under a microscope. 122 cases in 7 states have been confirmed and everyone reported eating the bagged salad before they got sick. 19 of those people had to be hospitalized. Iowa has the most cases at 54 followed by Illinois with 30.

The salad mix was sold as store-brand "garden salads" at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery stores. All are manufactured by Fresh Express, Inc.

None of the reported cases were in Michigan, however, the bagged salad was distributed to Aldi stores across Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recall affects all 12 oz. Aldi Little Salad Bar Garden Salads with use by dates of May 16 to July 4. The company has already removed it from their stores and customers should immediately throw it away.

The CDC says some cases may still not be reported because of the time it takes between a person getting sick and reporting it which takes 4-6 weeks.

The FDA will continue to provide updates here.

Below is a map of where the affected products were sold.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Cyclospora is transmitted when infected feces contaminate food or water. If someone eats food or drinks water that contains the parasite, "they can get an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis." Some common symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, increased gas, and fatigue. Interestingly enough, the FDA says that washing or rinsing your food does not remove the parasite but it's still vital to practice safety when handling food.