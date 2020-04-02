Battle Creek Area Company Shut Down By Virus Order Hit By Thieves

Battle Creek Police report as many as a half dozen area people are being sought following two separate break-ins and thefts from an area manufacturing company. The break-ins at Systex Products at Ft Custer happened during two separate events last weekend. In all, five vehicles worth over $80 thousand dollars and another $11,000 worth of tools were stolen. But once the police came up with a suspect, everything was recovered in short order. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports a 31-year-old area man is identified by police as the instigator behind the thefts. He’d been part of the company’s maintenance crew but had recently been fired by the company for suspected drug use on-site. The plant has been closed for a week and a half due to the COVID-19 essential business shutdown order from the Governor. Police say the man tried to hide one of the stolen vehicles and tools near his North Union Street residence. But they were located and recovered by officers during their investigation. He then turned on the rest of the suspects. Warrants are being sought against them all, including the man’s wife.

