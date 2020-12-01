Battle Creek Area House Fire Deemed Suspicious

A fire that left a Battle Creek area home severely damaged is under investigation.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at 4 Bradford Street early on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

TSM/Nate Adams

Fire crews were responded to the abandoned residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. First responding fire crews on scene arrived to find the blaze fully involved.

TSM/Nate Adams

Detectives with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety are investigating the cause and origin of the fire and are seeking any information that may be relevant to the fire investigation, according to a news release.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or call Silent Observer if you wish to remain anonymous at 269-964-3888

Emmett Township Department of Public Safety was assisted by Pennfield Township Fire Department.

TSM/Nate Adams