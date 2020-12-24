Battle Creek City Offices Closed for the Holidays

City of Battle Creek buildings will remain closed to the public in January, and public meetings will take place virtually through March 31, 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders have closed buildings to the public for the safety of staff and visitors. You can still conduct business with the city by phone, via our drop box in the City Hall parking lot, by email, and online at battlecreekmi.gov.

Gov. Whitmer signed legislation this week to amend the Open Meetings Act, allowing the city and others to hold virtual public meetings through March. Watch the city’s website, and the City Hall doors, for public notices for each meeting, with the public comment call-in information. We also will continue streaming meetings to Facebook, at facebook.com/cerealcitymichigan.

City of Battle Creek offices are closed for the following holidays:

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25 – Christmas holiday

Friday, Jan. 1 – New Year holiday

Battle Creek Transit buses and Tele-Transit will operate on Dec. 24, and will cancel operations on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Waste Management will be open and making Thursday pickups on Dec. 24, and will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Those with Friday service will see the trucks on the Saturdays after those holidays. Note that, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 29, WM will pick up fresh Christmas trees at the curbside, on your regular pickup day in the city limits. Please remember to remove all decorations from your tree.