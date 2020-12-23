The Sounds of Christmas on WBCK Starts at 6 pm Thursday

It’s that time of year again! Be sure to tune into Battle Creek’s 95.3 WBCK on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for “The Sounds of Christmas” and Mannheim Steamroller’s “An American Christmas.”

It's 24 hours of your Christmas favorites. Music selections include top artists, such as Celine Dion, Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, Johnny Mathis, Bing Crosby, and many more!

WBCK will also bring your top-of-the-hour news and weather.

“The Sounds of Christmas”, gets started at 6 pm Christmas Eve, and runs all night until Christmas Morning at 6 am. Then enjoy twelve wonderful, warm, full hours of all-original programming hosted by Mannheim Steamroller’s Chip Davis. You’ll hear rich stories, legends of Christmas, and more of your favorite Christmas songs.

This 12-hour program will start on Christmas Day at 6 am and run all Christmas Day.

You can listen live on Battle Creek’s 95.3 WBCK, or online at www.953wbck.com. or the new WBCK App. Or you can train Alexa to play WBCK, by following this link. Once you follow a few easy steps, you’ll just have to say “Alexa, play WBCK.”

But wait, there’s another option from WBCK. Our on-line Christmas Music channel. Just click on the “Christmas Music Player” in the top left of our web page, right under the WBCK logo, or click here.

So, this Christmas, we hope you'll consider putting a log on the fire, turning off the TV, and listening to 95.3 WBCK on the air, or on-line and Merry Christmas from WBCK!