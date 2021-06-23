Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

A Battle Creek couple got engaged at the Pancake House days before it closes forever. They are asking if anyone captured the special moment on video.

Congratulations to one of Battle Creek's newest engaged couples, Lucas and Stephanie. With just days left before the iconic Pancake House shutters its doors permanently, a long-time area couple snuck in one more special moment while they could. Unfortunately, they do not have a video of the special moment and are now asking if anyone else there that day happened to capture their special moment. Did you?

Why the Pancake House

Stephanie says the Pancake House has always been a special place for her. Her grandparents would take her there for breakfast growing up. Those fond memories kept her going back as an adult and it became a regular stop for Lucas and Stephnie as their relationship progressed. Lucas was very traditional and asked Stephanie's family for their permission before he popped the question. Once the couple heard that their favorite breakfast spot was closing, they knew they had to go at least one more time. Unbeknownst to Stephanie, that last visit would be one that she would never forget.

The Love Story

Lucas and Stephanie met in 2016 through a mutual friend. It did not take long for the couple to realize they had a good thing and they quickly became inseparable. With both having previously been married and divorced, they were in no rush to head down the aisle. Each had children from previous relationships and anyone who has been through a divorce and has kids knows it can make you gun shy about heading down the aisle again. Over the course of their relationship, the two welcomed two more children. They now have a blended family that includes six kids.

The engagement

Stephanie said that she was truly surprised. While the two were enjoying their breakfast with their children, Lucas asked Stephanie to pose for a photo. She said she didn't think much of it. That's when Lucas asked the big question. Lucas started by saying 'I know this is our favorite breakfast place and it was your Grandfather's too and with the Pancake House closing I want to do this today'...then he got down on one knee and asked Stephanie 'Will you marry me?'

She said yes!

As happy as the newly engaged couple are, it would be even better if they could find video footage of the special moment.

Were you at the Pancake House on Tuesday, June 22, 2021? Did you happen to capture Lucas popping the big question? They would love to hear from you. You can reach them at stephaniemariebradtke@yahoo.com and lucasstahlhood@gmail.com. You can also reach me at lacy.james@townsquaremedia.com and I can help get you connected to them.