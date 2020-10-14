Battle Creek Family Video To Close By The End Of The Month

The Family Video in Battle Creek has begun liquidating its inventory with a goal of closing by October 31.

Battle Creek's Family Video on Capital Avenue will soon be closing. The location has already begun a liquidation sale at the store located at 780 Capital Avenue. The goal is to have all the location's assets sold and doors permanently closed by October 31, 2020, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Despite its efforts to diversify its business model by offering cell phone repair services and then later selling CBD wellness products at more than 70 of its Michigan properties, the company has continued to see profits diminishing. Family Video announced in September that they would be closing multiple stores across the state, though Battle Creek was not on the slate at that time. The company sights the pandemic in part for the closures as well as changes in how customers procure movies and games with many streaming services readily available.

The company built the Family Video Verona location at the site of a former Comerica Bank branch in 2007. About 60 Family Video locations will remain in Michigan following the most recent round of closures.

The news comes less than a week after it was announced that the Battle Creek Bed Bath & Beyond had begun marking items down to sell all its inventory to permanently shutter its doors by the end of the year. Though the two companies offer completely different services and products, they both cite similar reasons for closures.