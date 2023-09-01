Battle Creek Game Of The Week Preview: Harper Creek @ Battle Creek Central

A miraculous last-play touchdown is taunted by the opinions of many based upon some questionable officiating. Harper Creek escaped Lakeview after a couple of missed penalties and a debatable 2-point conversion verdict. On the other side of the field is Battle Creek Central didn't fair well as an early injury hindered their offense and they would lose to Byron Center just like the season opener in 2022.

Luckily, they both have a chance to correct mistakes this week as tonight for the WBCK Battle Creek high school football live play-by-play broadcast Harper Creek visits CW Post Stadium to take on the Battle Creek Central Bearcats. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. as the one team who is 1-0 looks to continue the great start to 2023, while the other who is 0-1 looks to bounce back after a tough loss. For the second week in a row, this week's matchup is a feature of speed and experience against young brutes in the trenches.

Harper Creek's Size Up Front the Difference?

Harper Creek's strength will come from its experienced and big offensive line. Third-year starters Ricky Johnson and Zach Kitchen lead the way in the trenches as two-way players who can make a difference. Johnson is 6-foot-2, 270 pounds while Kitchen is 6-foot-3, 240 pounds.

Because the Beavers employ a Wing-T offense, the size advantage could play a pivotal role in tonight's matchup. Jesus Macedo will lead the offense as the quarterback as he looks to facilitate the football to senior running back Bronson Carpenter.

The Beavers were able to squeeze out a literal last-second win against the Spartans from Lakeview Last Friday evening as Jesus Macedo Found Nate Jackson in the corner of the Endzone as the clock expired to give the Beavers the 33-32 victory.

Battle Creek Central Bearcat Beasts

It was a rough start of the season for Battle Creek Central, falling behind big early, and eventually losing, to Byron Center on the road, 55-14. However, BCC lost its opener to Byron Center last year as well but bounced back to beat Harper Creek in Week 2 and started a seven-game winning streak.

The Bearcats still have four-year starting quarterback Devoine Newton on their side and that gives BCC an advantage in most matchups. Newton set the school record in passing yardage a year ago and is hoping for more this year.

The BCC signal caller does have versatility as well, those who remember his week 2 performance last year against the Beavers can recall him scoring 3 touchdowns on his feet. Kalifornia Bey, a defensive stud for the Bearcats had 5 tackles in week 1 and will look to best his 7 tackles against the Beavers from last year.

How to Listen

Tune into WBCK at 6:30 p.m. for the Battle Creek Game of the Week presented by the Battle Creek Community Foundation. The pre-game hosted by Mike Miller will air for 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 7:00. Myself (Da'Jzon Hughes) and Jacob Harrison will be on the call providing color and play-by-play commentary respectively. Mike Miller will follow the game with a postgame show recapping the game and the action from around the area.