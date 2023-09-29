Battle Creek Game Of The Week Preview: BC Central Vs Portage Central

This SMAC Conference matchup features two teams who are trending in different directions for several reasons. Starting with the Mustangs from Portage Central, they had a few down years recently and had to reinstall the long-time attitude, effort, and passion that Portage Central plays with. They started the year with a tough loss to Forest Hills Central but have since wiped the slate clean, sitting at 4-1 & 3-0 in the SMAC.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats have been struggling to maintain the success they had created in the last couple of years. There is a solid group of seniors on this team including Newton, who have earned everything they have coming but have been plagued by injuries after unveiling new turf in C.W Post Stadium. Pairing that with frustration and leads to Battle Creek Central starting the year 0-5 & 0-3 in the SMAC.

This week is a big matchup for Portage Central as many could call this a trap game, a game where scoreboard-watching and slacking could cost them tremendously. If Portage Central wants to handle the business it must remain focused, execute the game plan, and stay smart. it's easy to say that Portage Central will waltz into C.W. Post and run all over the Bearcats, but the Mustangs will still have to physically show up and do so, and it won't be easy.

Tonight's game which kicks off at 7 pm will be a packed house and tons of extra festivities as the Bearcats will have their homecoming parade, king and queen, and dance as well as hosting the Mustangs. Battle Creek Central will look to protect Devoine Newton in the pocket to try and win the game in the air, but it will be a tough battle.

Tune into 95.3 WBCK as Jacob Harrison will be on play-by-play, I will be on color commentary, and Mike Miller will be handling our pre-show which starts at 6:30, our halftime show, and our post-game show.