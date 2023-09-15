Battle Creek Game Of The Week Preview: Marshall @ Harper Creek

Marshall walks into the weekend 1-2 after defeating Coldwater in a lopsided 35-6 victory last weekend. This is only after dropping their first two games to SMAC opponents Gull Lake and Mattwan by scores of 45-0 and 26-21 respectively, they were finally able to put the pieces together. Will the momentum be enough to beat a well-disciplined Beavers team to start a winning streak?

Meanwhile, the Harper Creek Beavers have shot out of the gate having their best start since 2017 when they were 12-1, ending their season in the state semifinals. The Beavers defend their home turf and perfect 3-0 record using the Wing T(Wings and Things) offense which has been electric. Can they grab another win on Hall of Fame night?

The Redhawks will look to grab a second straight win on the season and a second straight conference win to even their record at 2-2 as they come into Beaver Stadium tonight. They have a spread offense that's led by Senior Quarterback Austin Miller but they were slow getting started as there are some new weapons on offense. Jack Minor and Elliot Dodds were helpful last week, can they do enough to win?

On the flip side the Beavers are looking to continue being successful as they started the year on back-to-back last play-of-the-game victories and then absolutely demolished Jackson Northwest last week 55-10 to open up conference play. They will look to advance to 4-0 on Hall of Fame night behind Jesus Macedo and Bronson Carpenter in their first home game of the year.

Marshall will look to spoil the special night as the Beavers welcome a new class into their Hall of Fame while the Beavers will be looking to continue their hot streak and take care of business as they are pursuing a historic season in their first chance to defend their home turf in the 2023 season.