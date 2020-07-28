Battle Creek Man Accused of Attempting Sex with Child Via Computer

A 34-year-old Battle Creek man was formally charged last week following a Michigan State Police computer crimes investigation.

Jay Reil was arraigned on July 21st in Calhoun County Circuit Court for counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to a release from the Michigan State Police, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after they learned that a minor female was being contacted by Reil for sexual purposes and sharing explicit photos through the internet.

Reil will return to court for a pre-exam hearing through Zoom meeting on August 13th.

