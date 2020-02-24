Battle Creek Man Arrested For Pulling Out Gun & Making Threats

A Battle Creek man was arrested in Springfield late Sunday night after pulling out a firearm and threatening others during an argument.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a Calhoun County Deputy assigned to the City of Springfield was on patrol on Wydndtree Drive when he heard people arguing followed by a female screaming in the area.

The deputy located a group of people nearby. During the investigation, it was uncovered that a 22-year-old Battle Creek man had brandished a firearm and threatened others during an argument.

The deputy located a pistol and the man placed in custody and taken to the Calhoun County Jail on assault and weapons charges, along with an unrelated warrant.

A separate 24-year-old Battle Creek man who was also involved in the incident was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.