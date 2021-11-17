Man Will Spend Up to 60 Years in Prison for Murder of Battle Creek Mother

The man found guilty of murdering a Battle Creek mother was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for the crime.

Get our free mobile app

A Battle Creek man learned his fate early this week for the murder of 25-year-old Alison Sargent, who had initially been reported as missing. Jose Juarez was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for the death of 25-year-old Alison Sargent.

Juarez was able to avoid further charges after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on September 20, 2021, according to WOOD tv.

Alison, a mother of two, was reported missing on March 5, 2020. Detectives searched the area of the couple's home in the 9000 block of Huntington Road in Pennfield Township with no luck. Attempts to ping Alison's phone to gain information on her location were also unsuccessful.

It was not until two days later that Alison's body was located by Emmett Township Officers in a remote section of River Road between G Drive North and Raymond Road. A person was walking in the area came across the body. Detectives say Alison’s body had been burned.

Alison's vehicle, which had also been missing since her disappearance, was later located in Detroit parked downtown near the Amtrack Train Station 5 days after her body was located. The interior of the vehicle had been burned. The vehicle was immediately taken to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Detroit.

Detectives believe Alsion was shot and killed at a residence then transferred to the location in Emmett Township where she was found. By June 18, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Sheriff Hinkley announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Juarez for Open Murder, Felony Fire Arm, and mutilation of a body or corpse. Juarez had remained in police custody since March 8 for a parole hold.

Here's The Desserts West Michigan Wants For Thanksgiving