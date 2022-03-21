Battle Creek Man Killed During Shootout with Police in Kalamazoo

An investigation is underway into the events that led up to a fatal officer involved shooting in Kalamazoo. It happened Sunday morning just after 10:15 in the 1000 block of S. Westnedge Ave. near Minor Ave..

WWMT reports that officers had been called to the area to investigate "suspected criminal activity". Police have not confirmed at this time what the suspected criminal activity was in regards to.

After officers had arrived at the scene, a man was located who had a handgun in his possession. At some point, he began to fire gunshots. A Kalamazoo officer then returned fire. The man, described as a 33-year-old from Battle Creek was later pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigations continued in that area after the shooting and a section of roadway along S. Westnedge was blocked off for several hours. At the scene, WWMT reported a mobile crime lab and operations center, Life EMS responders, and several detectives.

As is standard procedure, the officer involved is on paid administrative leave and the Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they plan to hold their own investigation related to the shooting as well.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Tips can also be submitted by using the Silent Observer website.