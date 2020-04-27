Battle Creek Man Missing

Update: 7:43 a.m. Mr. Cooper has been located and is safe.

Battle Creek City Police are asking your help to locate a missing area resident. 78 year old Houston Cooper went missing from his residence near Upton Avenue around midnight. The department reports that Houston, who also goes by the first name John, has dementia and easily becomes confused or disoriented. He’s described as a black male, stands 5-8, and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Army shirt. No other clothing description is available. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Battle Creek Police dispatch at 269-781-0911 or the area Silent Observer.