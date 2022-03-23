Public Meetings Scheduled Concerning Battle Creek Police Equity

Have you had a negative or positive interaction with the Battle Creek Police? Perhaps you have a suggestion to improve community interaction with the police force. The City of Battle Creek is addressing these issues in two meetings at the Kool Family Community Center, Thursday, March 24. In order to make the meetings available to all community members, they are scheduled for 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Some of the topics that will be covered will include:

Which community activities and engagement from the BCPD have you found impactful? How could the BCPD improve its outreach to the community?

In what ways do you think the BCPD could be more transparent with the community?

What recommendations do you have to improve police-community relations in Battle Creek?

How can the BCPD improve engagement and interactions specifically with young people in the community?

Which news source(s) do you use to learn about BCPD activities? Are there other ways you would like the BCPD to share information and activities?

The goal of the Equity Audit, managed by the consulting firm MGT, is to assess ways that the police workforce better represents the community, improve human resources and police policies and practices to make sure they are inclusive and equitable, and evaluate relations between the BCPD and community.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be present for the hearing impaired.