Battle Creek Police Investigate Stabbing Death on Main Street

Battle Creek Police are looking for answers today after a 43-year-old Battle Creek man was found dead in a driveway early Wednesday morning. Police said in a release that Christopher Dykstra’s body was discovered about 12:30am in the 300 block of Main Street. Dykstra appeared to have a single stab wound to his chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife was located nearby, and police talked to an 18-year-old man who was near the scene, and believed to be involved. The preliminary investigation showed the man may have acted in self-defense, resulting in Dykstra’s death.

Police continue to investigate, and are waiting on autopsy results. The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and will decide if charges will be filed in the case. The identity of the 18-year old has not been released.