Battle Creek Police Investigate Stabbing Death on Main Street

Battle Creek Police Station Open House-TSM Photo

Battle Creek Police are looking for answers today after a 43-year-old Battle Creek man was found dead in a driveway early Wednesday morning.   Police said in a release that Christopher Dykstra’s body was discovered about 12:30am in the 300 block of Main Street.   Dykstra appeared to have a  single stab wound to his chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife was located nearby, and police talked to an 18-year-old man who was near the scene, and believed to be involved. The preliminary investigation showed the man may have acted in self-defense, resulting in Dykstra’s death.

Get our free mobile app

Police continue to investigate, and are waiting on autopsy results. The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and will decide if charges will be filed in the case.   The identity of the 18-year old has not been released.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: battle creek d homicide, Battle Creek Police
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top