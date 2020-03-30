Battle Creek Police Offer Updated Crime Reporting Process

The Battle Creek City Police Department is asking residents to consider alternate methods of crime reporting. The department stresses that public safety services continue without interruption. But for non-emergency situations, or where there are no injuries, the department is asking residents to make reports by phone or online. Some examples include items stolen from a vehicle, damage to property, a hit and run crash on private property, and internet-based fraud or scams. The department supports the state and federal guidelines on staying home except when necessary to leave and remaining 6 feet from other people when you must go out.

To report by phone with the PD Telephone Response Unit, call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911, or call 911. Tell the dispatcher you want to make a report over the phone. They will pass along your information, and a TRU officer will contact you.

To report online, visit p2c.battlecreekmi.gov and click Report an Incident, or battlecreekmi.gov/police and click the Online Reporting link on the left. You then can enter the information for your police report. Please give as much detail and information as possible. Once you submit the form, an officer will receive it and contact you within five business days to provide a complaint number and ask any clarifying questions.

Contact the Battle Creek Police Department with any questions on these methods, at 269-966-3322.