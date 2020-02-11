Battle Creek Temporary Road Closure & Water Outage

Due to the replacement of a water service line, Marjorie Street, from Alden Avenue to Post Avenue, and Kingman Avenue E., from Grenville Street to Marjorie Street will be closed and water service temporarily halted.

Crews are working now and the work should be complete by 4:30 p.m. though areas and times could be changed due to unforeseen circumstances once work begins.

Those in the listed area should be prepared to be without water during the listed hours and for potential boil water advisories when service returns.

• Marjorie Street, between Alden Avenue and Post Avenue

• Kingman Avenue E., between Grenville Street and Marjorie Street.