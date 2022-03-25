The City of Battle Creek is about to cash in on marijuana sale revenues being distributed by the Michigan Department of Treasury. The treasury will distribute over $42 Million dollars among 163 municipalities and counties as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

A number of communities are receiving substantial payments to beef up their budgets for the current year. Here are a few of the local municipalities with their revenue and the number of licenses which they have issued:

City of Allegan $56,453.44 (1 license)

Allegan County $282,267.20 (5 licenses)

Bangor $112,906.88 (2 licenses)

Bangor Township $677,441.28 (12 licenses)

Barry County $56,453.44 (1 license)

Battle Creek $508,080.96 (9 licenses)

Calhoun County $1,185,522.24 (21 licenses)

Coldwater $338,720.64 (6 licenses)

City of Kalamazoo $564,534.40 (10 licenses)

Kalamazoo Township $225,813.76 (4 Licenses)

Kalamazoo County $1,072,615.36 (19 licenses)

Portage $282,267.20 (5 licenses)

Get our free mobile app

Aside from the more than $42.2 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund. In total, more than $1.1 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for the fiscal year 2021.

MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo was happy with the revenue results, saying, “It’s rewarding to see that the agency’s balanced regulatory approach is effectively protecting consumers while still allowing Michigan businesses to grow and thrive. The funding provided directly to local governments, and the thousands of jobs created across the state, show that Michigan is leading the way in the cannabis industry.”