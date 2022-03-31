Police: Vehicle of Battle Creek Woman Found Dead at Apartment Found

UPDATED- Friday, March 31, 2022 12:05 p.m.:

Battle Creek police say the car has been located near Big Rapids. It was not too far from where 50-year-old Jerry Clinton Harston was picked up and arrested for the murder of Angela Kay Clear earlier this week.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Investigators in Battle Creek are looking for the vehicle that belonged to a woman who was found dead in her apartment last weekend. They believe it was stolen by the suspect in the homicide case.

51-year-old Angela Kay Clear’s body was located at Cherry Hill Manor apartments on Saturday, March 26th at around 1:30 p.m.. The discovery was made after officers were contacted by her daughter to do a welfare check. The apartment was locked when they arrived, but hey were able to gain entry by picking a lock. Clear was found deceased and the death was immediately deemed suspicious

Earlier this week, 50-year-old Jerry Harston was arrested as a person of interest in the case. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Calhoun County jail without bond.

Angela’s vehicle was believed to be stolen by Harston at some time in proximity to her death. It is described as a blue 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate E-D-B-5-7-4-4. There is a large sticker with wings that says “Rest in Peace” on the center of the rear window. Police believe the vehicle is located somewhere between Battle Creek and Big Rapids. It is unclear at this time why Harston has not given information on the location of the vehicle or how it relates to the case at this point.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or who has any information on the case in general should call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.