Battle Creek Woman Faces Murder Charge

A 48-year-old woman is in Calhoun County Jail, without bond, in the murder of

Daniel Murray.

Battle Creek Police arrested Monica Gordon on Thursday, May 6. She was arraigned on charges of open murder and felony firearm, as a habitual offender.

Police were called on May 1 for a welfare check on 61-year-old Murray at his home on North Broad Street. Police found him in the home, killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Gordon took several items from Murray’s home, including a .45-caliber handgun, music equipment, and Murray’s vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle and music equipment, which helped them identify Gordon as a person of interest. They have not located the handgun.

Police believe Gordon and Murray were acquaintances who had known each other for some time prior to this incident. They believe the murder took place late Monday, April 26, or early in the morning on April 27.

Gordon faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree or felony murder. She is being held without bond at the Calhoun County jail.