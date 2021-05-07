Truck in Springfield Hit and Run was Stolen, Suspect Sought

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is seeking the suspect who was driving a stolen truck involved in a Springfield hit-and-run accident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect involved in a hit and run on Wednesday, May 5, who fled the vehicle that was later found to be stolen.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department were called at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to an accident at the intersection of Helmer Road and Harmonia Road in the City of Springfield. One of the drivers fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

The suspect is described as a white male. The truck was found to be stolen from Charlotte, Michigan.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the accident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.