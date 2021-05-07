Golf.com’s 2021 Top 100 Public Courses Includes Six From Michigan

Golf season is here again and it's time to check out great Michigan courses.

Thanks to golf.com we now know the Top 100 Public Courses that we can play this summer. However, some of them require a bit of travel as their list includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. Even though the list spans this huge distance, Michigan still ended up with six courses on the list. Check them out below.

Number 34: Forest Dunes (Loop: Red/Black)

Located in Roscommon, MI, golfers can experience this amazing course for $185 per round from June 3rd through September 26th. Forest Dunes actually appears on the list twice, but we will get to that coming up. Players can play the Red Loop one day, then play in the opposite direction on the Black Loop the next.

Number 46: Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs)

Another Michigan course to appear on the list twice is located in Arcadia, Michigan. The Bluff Course at Arcadia Bluffs is a links-style course that will cost players $220 for 18 holes from June 1st to October 3rd this year.

Get our free mobile app

Number 56: Arcadia Bluffs (South)

The second entry on the list for Arcadia Bluffs goes to The South Course, which sits about one mile south of the existing Arcadia Bluffs. The South Course features rectangular tees with 90-degree corners, large greens, bold bunkers, wide fairways, and firm and fast conditioning. Players can get into 18 holes on The South Course for only $160.

Number 65: Marquette (Greywalls)

The Greywalls Course at Marquette Golf Club features tumbling fairways, boldly contoured slopes, dramatic elevation changes, rolling and bunkered links land, and great views of Lake Superior. During the regular season, golfers can hit the course for only $155.

Number 73: Forest Dunes (Weiskopf)

The second entry on the list for Forest Dunes belongs to their Forest Dunes Course designed by Tom Weiskopf. The parkland-style classic course costs golfers the same as the Red and Black Loops at Forest Dunes.

Number 96: Stoatin Brae

Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Golf Resort in Augusta, Michigan holds the 96 spot on the list. This wide-open, windswept, and fast and firm course will only set you back $76 in early June.

For those of you that are wondering, Pebble Beach in California took the number one spot on the list.

Source: Golf.com