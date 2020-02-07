Battle Creek’s Kellogg Company Posts Solid 2019 Financials

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company is wrapping up financial reporting for 2019 in a fairly strong position. The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts, and Eggo waffles, is posting 2019 fourth-quarter profits at a fairly solid $145 million. Adjusted profits came in at $0.91 cents a share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. For the year, the 2nd largest employer in Calhoun county reports profits of $960 million, or $2.80 per share, on revenue of just over $13.5 billion. Kellogg shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased by about 3%. Kellogg stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.