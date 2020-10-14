Kellogg’s Has Just Come Out with a Cereal-Themed Board Game

Who would've thought cereal would be a part of your next game night?

Battle Creek-based Kellogg's Company has just released a board game based on Frosted Mini-Wheats called "Morning Craze."

Inspired by laugh-out-loud true stories from real families across the country, Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats' Morning Craze is the first board game designed with cereal-lovers in mind.

The game is centered on the "craziness" of getting around in the morning and how things can get a little overwhelming when you don't have the first meal of the day. The pandemic has only intensified people's morning routines.

So, how do you play Morning Craze? It's described

you'll face "The Growl" together and travel around the game board to brave the silly consequences of missing your morning bowl of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, while gathering pieces of cereal as you go. Beware: If "The Growl" gets you... you'll be forced to face the fallout. The player who ends up with the most Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats pieces silences "The Growl" and wins.

Kellogg Company

Whether if it's during breakfast or even a late-night snack, this is a board game Kellogg's wants you to have on your kitchen table. You can enter right now to win the board game for free plus a free box of Frosted Mini-Wheats. All you have to do is share your own personal "growl" story to be selected.

My most recent growl story happened earlier this week when I brewed water instead of coffee because I forgot to put the coffee grounds in the machine.