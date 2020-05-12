Contact Us

Battle Creek’s Most Mispronounced Street Names

By Tim Collins May 12, 2020 11:46 AM
478649029
Philipp Guelland

Every town has a few streets that are either hard to pronounce.  I guess Battle Creek is lucky.  Places like Germany or Iceland?  Forget about it.   Battle Creek does have Frelinghuysen Avenue, which is fairly tough, but didn’t make our list.   Some towns have unique local pronunciations.  For example, if you’re in Charlotte, North Carolina, its “SHAR-lit.”  But if you’re in Charlotte, Michigan, it’s “shar-LOT”.  

Complicating matters in Michigan is that we have a lot of Native American and French names.  The city of Dowagiac (duh-WAU-jack) gets butchered by a lot of people.   Presque Isle is actually pronounced “Presk-EEL.”  Battle Creek has its share of Native American names, but most of them don’t seem to be too hard to say, once you take a close look.

  • Wa Wee Nork Drive
  • Wahwahtaysee Way
  • Waupakisco Beach

Sure, some are an either/or, like Roosevelt.  Is it “ROSE-uh-velt”, or is is “ROOZE-uh-velt”?    For that matter, a lot of people argue over whether it’s Battle Creek or Battle Crick.  That’s a discussion for another day.

But it is pretty easy to tell somebody who either isn’t from Battle Creek or someone who hasn’t lived in Battle Creek for long, by the way they pronounce these five streets.  So what are the top five mispronounced street names in Battle Creek?  Read on.

 

Battle Creek's Most Mispronounced Streets

Image of

Download the WBCK Mobile App Now

 

 

 

Filed Under: Category: Morning Show | News

Best of WBCKFM

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to VIP

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to VIP

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://wbckfm.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to VIP

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for VIP

Register Now
Sign up to have exclusive VIP contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

WBCKFM