Zinnia of Battle Creek is a Sweet Girl Looking for Her Forever Home

Sweet Zinnia just wants to follow you around and get love.

Zinnia may be past the kitten stage but still loves to play. She is just shy of two years old. That's the perfect age for still being active and enjoying playtime but not so young that she'll try to climb your curtains.

Zinnia is described as a total lovebug by staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. She will follow you around until you stop and give her the attention she craves. She isn't clingy though. Zinnia also has an independent streak.

Zinnia would love to have a feline companion to explore her new home with and to play with, depending on the other cat's personality. She would likely do well with a cat-friendly dog, too.

Zinnia is very social and enjoys children who are respectful of her space and who have had prior experience with cats.

Zinnia can't wait for her forever home. Is it with you?

Would you like to make Zinnia a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Zinnia isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

