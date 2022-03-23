Jupiter of Battle Creek is a Smart Boy with a Big Personality

Jupiter is very smart and eager for the attention of a forever family.

Get our free mobile app

Meet Jupiter. He has a big name but isn't a big dog. At just 5-months-old he is still learning the ropes and has a lot of puppy in him. Jupiter loves running around outside. The best part of his love to run is that once he tires himself out some, he focuses well on learning and training.

Jupiter would love the opportunity to show his forever family just how affectionate he is. He loves getting treats which will come in handy as he tries to master walking on a leash and the sit command.

Jupiter of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan Jupiter of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan loading...

Jupiter is a Border Collie/Aussie/Heeler/Terrier which means he will need regular exercise and a physically fenced-in yard. Regular exercise doesn't mean you will need to run a couple of miles a day with him. It just means he's going to need to be able to run around in the yard, go for walks, and have you play with him regularly.

Jupiter gets so excited sometimes he forgets to keep all four feet on the floor which is why he is recommended for a home with children over 8 years of age. If Jupiter could speak, staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan think he would say he hopes to go to a home where he will be loved, has patience, and a family who will work with him.

Would you like to make Jupiter a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Good news! You can now fill out your application on your mobile device and send it electronically to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Jupiter isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.