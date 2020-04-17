BCU Announces Micro-Grant Program

Battle Creek Unlimited has established a $250,000 emergency micro-grant fund for small businesses and nonprofits located in the City of Battle Creek which have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Priority will be given to businesses owned by women, minorities, and people of color as well as nonprofits whose mission serves children, women, minorities, and people of color. This program is made possible by a generous donation from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, based in Battle Creek.

The COVID-19 Microgrant Fund is intended to alleviate negative economic impact to eligible applicants and their employees on an interim basis until federal or state programs become available (SBA loans, etc., and/or other Federal or State programs). To qualify for the grant, applicants must meet the following criteria: 1) operate within the corporate limits of the City of Battle Creek; 2) have 15 employees or less; and 3) have annual revenue of $1 million or less.

Funds may be used to maintain payroll and workforce expenses, including accounts payable, rent, utilities, and other bills that could have been paid otherwise if the executive order had not been issued. The fund is not intended to replace lost sales, profits, or business expansions. Grants to small businesses will be determined on the basis of annual revenue; grants to nonprofit organizations will be based on annual operating budgets. The maximum award will be $10,000.

“As the pandemic crisis continues, here at Battle Creek Unlimited, we remain vigilant on ways to help our community,” said Joe Sobieralski, President & CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited. “This micro-grant fund will support some of Battle Creek’s most vulnerable companies. I am encouraged every day by the stories I hear on how Battle Creek residents and companies have come together and are helping each other.”