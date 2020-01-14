Bill Introduced In Vermont To Ban Cellphones From All Under 21

When I first read this headline I thought to myself good luck getting that one passed. I then thought that collectively we believe that teenagers can join the military and sent to fight our wars but as of today cannot drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes and now some lawmaker wants to take their life blood away, their cellphones.

But then I did what I advise all you to do and that is do not just read the headline and the first few paragraphs. If you would have done so you would have misinterpreted what this Democratic lawmaker in Vermont was attempting to prove. What he was attempting to prove and the manner in which he is doing so is brilliant if you ask me.

The bill introduced in Vermont would make the possession or use of a cellphone by anyone under the age of 21 a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

Why cellphones? They are one of the leading killers of teenagers. Teenagers are killed or wounded just about everyday texting or talking on their phones while driving. Teenagers also you cellphones to threaten and bully each other and this bullying can and does lead to teenage attempting and sometimes succeeding at suicide.

As reported by the Montpelier Times Argus the bill states:

The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings.

This bill was introduced by a Democrat State Senator John Rodgers and he said he introduced the bill to make a point:

I have no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself

He introduced this bill as a brilliant, my belief, tactic to show the hypocrisy of the anti-gun groups, people and lawmakers. This Democrat State Senator is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and as he said Vermonts Legislature “seems bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights.”

If you believe the numbers given to us by the government and non-profit groups cellphones are much more dangerous than a gun to not only teenagers but the rest of us. These teenagers who text or talk and drive are running into us.

Brilliant tactic by this Democratic lawmaker, he is exactly right. This bill should be introduced in every single state to show the hypocrisy of the anti-gun people, groups and politicians. Such as Michelle Fay the executive director of Voices for Vermont’s Children, an organization in Vermont that promotes public policy that enhances the lives of children and youth in the state.

In a statement she said:

There are so many critical issues impacting the lives of working families in Vermont today, from increasing minimum wage to implementing equitable family and medical leave insurance programs to establishing an office of child advocate. We urge the Legislature to focus on the important work at hand instead of getting tied up in hollow diversions.”

Really Michelle, I searched for a similar statement whenever new gun laws are introduced and found zip, zero, nothing. Interesting.

What Michigan politician will have the insight and courage to bring this type of bill to the House or Senate.

We shall see or not see.

