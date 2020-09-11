Birthday Parade for Michigan Man Turning 100 – The Good News

George Wentz celebrated a milestone birthday this week - he turned 100 on September 9th.

Wentz is an Army veteran and has lived in Battle Creek since 1953. He told WMMT-3 that he has three daughters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

And, proving that it's never too late to make friends, Wentz's birthday parade was set up by his new friend of the less than a week, Vinnie Rominger.

Vinnie had seen George sitting outside and waving at people during the pandemic and, last week, he stopped by to say hi to him.

Vinnie said, “Obviously everyone is busy with life and things like that and I just decided to make a day to where I’d make time to stop and say hi and hang out with him."

When he asked George what he wanted for his birthday, he said that he wanted people to drive past and wave, so he arranged a drive-by parade. And that's exactly what he got...plus, a key to the city from our own Mayor Behnke of Battle Creek.

Happy Birthday, George!