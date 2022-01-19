These two boys are double trouble!

Biscuit and Diablo are brothers from different mothers. These two boys found themselves to be the only kittens at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) and have become the best of friends.

Staff at the HSSCM say these two run around, wrestle, bite each other, eat, snuggle and snooze then start all over again. True boy kittens through and through. The other day staff went to check on this dynamic duo and found that they had their toys, beds, and scratcher all piled into a corner. What were they doing? Who knows. My guess is they were trying to build a fort.

Before I tell you about each boy, you should know they are both active and would do best in a home with another young active cat to play with. If you decide to adopt both boys, you would receive a special discounted rate at HSSCM.

Biscuit

Biscuit is just over three months old. He is very curious, playful, friendly, affectionate, and loves kisses. He is very rambunctious, as mentioned above. He is all kitten and all boy!

Biscuit likes to bite from time to time. It's pretty normal behavior for a kitten his age. It's something most kittens grow out of as they learn and mature. Because of biting, as well as his tendency to get overstimulated around lots of noise and commotion, he would be best suited in a home with older children. He would also do best in a home with a playmate, otherwise, he is likely to find all sorts of trouble to get into. Although, he'll probably find plenty of trouble anyways.

Diablo

Diablo is not named after the devil. He was named after the hot sauce of a popular fast-food taco restaurant as well as the hot pepper of the same name. Diablo is playful, friendly, curious, affectionate, and loves kisses.

Diablo is just over 4 months old and every bit of the spunky boy that Biscuit is. Even with his spicy name, he still has a very sweet side. He loves to play and rough house and would enjoy having another young kitten to play with.

Diablo is a very adventurous boy and would love to explore the surroundings of his new home. He would also do best in a home with older children due to his love of roughhousing.

Both boys love playing pom pom puffs and likely could be trained to do some tricks. Plus, they will provide hours of comedy with their hilarious antics.

Would you like to make Biscuit and/or Diablo a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe this dynamic duo isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

