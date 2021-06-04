Bobby Holley Awards New Bikes to 12 More Needy Kids

Bobby Holley’s latest mission to help the community is the get brand new bikes into the hands of needy kids, aged 7-11. All Battle Creek kids need to do to qualify is take a few minutes to write an essay on “Why I Need a Bike.”

He started a few months ago, collecting bottles and cans to raise money. Lately, the entertainer and community activist has been seen at busy intersections and shopping centers singing for donations.

So far, none of the essays will win a Pulitzer Prize, but that’s not the point. Writing can be a lot like riding a bike. Everybody has to climb on a bike for the first time, and it can be scary, but once you make that leap, well, you know what they say, “it’s like riding a bike.” Writing is much the same, and it’s a skill that may be more important than ever, with the internet and social media in the pocket of every citizen. People who learn to write well, and tell stories, are getting noticed and finding good careers.

Bike Letter -TSM

Saturday, June 5th, Holley is giving away a dozen new bikes to kids at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic, 1338 West Michigan Avenue in Urbandale. The business is helping to buy some of the new bikes, continuing a tradition of supporting the community, started by late owner Frankie Zanetti.

Various city leaders, including Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, Ward 1 City Commissioner Kristin Blood, Pastor Joe Hooper, and me. Holley says many businesses and individuals have supported the effort, which will continue through August 31st.

May 15th, Holley gave away the first round of nearly 3 dozen bikes, along the Magnificent Motor Mile, where Sunshine Toyota, Battle Creek Honda, Seelye-Kia of Battle Creek, Lakeview Ford, and Heritage Chevrolet have all donated to the cause. The third round of bikes will be given away at Seelye –Kia on June 23rd. The Lakeview-Urbandale Kiwanis Club donated 100 bike helmets.

Bobby Holley will be singing around town again this weekend to raise money.

Friday, June 4 th : Corner of Columbia and Capital, from 2 pm-7 pm

: Corner of Columbia and Capital, from 2 pm-7 pm Saturday, June 5 th : Pennfield Plaza or Walmart, from 2 pm-7 pm

: Pennfield Plaza or Walmart, from 2 pm-7 pm Sunday, June 6th, Walmart, 2 pm-7 pm

Essays and donations should be sent to:

Church of Living Water

P.O. Box 2296

Battle Creek, MI 49016