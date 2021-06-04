Battle Creek’s Tasty Mexican Fare Expands to Plainwell

The building was originally an Elias Big Boy, then up for sale before an Detroit-area pizza business set up shop. Now it is home to something even more local.

Taqueria San Francisco, with its original operation on Capital Avenue Southwest in Battle Creek and adding the former Mexicali restaurant on West Columbia Avenue just a few years ago, has opened their third location this week. For the fans of Taqueria, they will have to go a little farther. The latest location is on West Allegan Street (M89-M43) in Plainwell, inside the former Aubree's Pizza. Aubree's closed last May amid the pandemic and became the second of the two Southwest Michigan Aubree's restaurants to close in recent years (Gull Road in Kalamazoo closed in 2019, soon to be Crafty Crab).

Get our free mobile app

The new Taqueria San Francisco Bar and Grill will offer the same menu as the Battle Creek stops, but offers more space inside compared to them. One thing that was kept from the Aubree's restaurant was the bar (hence the name). They are still waiting on approval for the liquor license.

The ribbon-cutting event occurred on Thursday, June 3rd, just a few days after their soft opening.

The new Plainwell operation will be temporarily open Tuesday through Thursday from 3-to-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3-to-10 p.m., and Sunday from 3-to-8 p.m.

For the several Allegan County residents that commute to Battle Creek on a daily basis (like myself), now the taste of Taqueria can be found closer to home. It looks like some of the area foodies are ecstatic.

Take a look at their menu here. It will leave you salivating.