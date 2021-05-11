No Contest Plea Entered in Fatal Branch County Amish Buggy Accident

Indiana man accused of operating under the influence and striking an Amish buggy and killing three children entered a plea of no contest.

An Indiana man has pled no contest to charges of operating under the influence causing death for a June 2019 crash with an Amish buggy. A family of seven was in the horse-drawn buggy that day in Branch County.

Get our free mobile app

The force of the impact threw all seven family members from the carriage, leaving three children dead. A 2 and 6-year-old died at the scene and a 4-year-old later died at a hospital.

The suspect, Tyler Frye, pled no contest during the Tuesday, May 11th hearing. Frye allegedly admitted to having had too much to drink to officers at the scene. He was also charged with a county of felony firearm which was dismissed along with other charges.

A date for sentencing has not been set.