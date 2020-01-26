BREAKING: NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Accident

His daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash. She was 13; Kobe was 41.

TMZ Sports has confirmed that retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, who played his entire 20-year-career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed this morning in a helicopter accident in California along with his oldest daughter, Gianna.

Bryant, Gianna, another parent, and a player were on their way to basketball practice at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California when it crashed in Calabasas. There were no survivors.

Five people have been confirmed dead in the accident. He was known to have used the helicopter to commute between Newport Beach and the Staples Center when he played for the Lakers.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born last June.